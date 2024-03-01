Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc [EPRT] Stock trading around $23.89 per share: What’s Next?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: EPRT] closed the trading session at $23.89. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Executive Promotions.

Today, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) (the “Company” or “EPRT”) announced the promotion of two executives. Max Jenkins has been promoted to EVP, Head of Investments. AJ Peil, CFA has been promoted to EVP, Head of Asset Management.

Pete Mavoides, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “These promotions highlight the impressive performance of two of our senior leaders and serve as recognition for their contributions over their many years with the Company. We’re pleased to have a deep bench of talented leaders, including Max and AJ, at the Company, providing the foundation for our differentiated platform to continue to maximize shareholder value over the long-term.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.53 percent and weekly performance of -3.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, EPRT reached to a volume of 4903551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPRT shares is $27.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on EPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc [EPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, EPRT shares dropped by -4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.32 for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc [EPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.07, while it was recorded at 24.13 for the last single week of trading, and 23.91 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc go to 26.82%.

The top three institutional holders of EPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.