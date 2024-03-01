Eastman Kodak Co. [KODK] Is Currently 52.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Eastman Kodak Co. [NYSE: KODK] gained 52.57% or 1.84 points to close at $5.34 with a heavy trading volume of 18851003 shares. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2023.

The daily chart for KODK points out that the company has recorded 18.67% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 610.07K shares, KODK reached to a volume of 18851003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eastman Kodak Co. [KODK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastman Kodak Co. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for KODK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for KODK in the course of the last twelve months was 53.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.75.

Trading performance analysis for KODK stock

Eastman Kodak Co. [KODK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.23. With this latest performance, KODK shares gained by 52.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KODK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.34 for Eastman Kodak Co. [KODK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.65, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

Eastman Kodak Co. [KODK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Eastman Kodak Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.75 and a Current Ratio set at 2.63.

Eastman Kodak Co. [KODK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KODK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eastman Kodak Co. go to -12.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Eastman Kodak Co. [KODK]

