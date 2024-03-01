Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] moved down -0.33: Why It’s Important

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [NYSE: CL] loss -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $86.52 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 9:35 AM that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference 2024.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) President, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, John Hazlin and Chief Financial Officer, Stan Sutula, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Investors may access a live webcast of this fireside chat on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the ‘Investor Center’ page of Colgate’s website.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 7900168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $90.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CL stock. On October 16, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CL shares from 85 to 81.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Co. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 116.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for CL stock

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.02 for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.16, while it was recorded at 86.43 for the last single week of trading, and 76.93 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colgate-Palmolive Co. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. go to 8.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]

The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.