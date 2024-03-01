Cloudflare Inc [NET] Is Currently 1.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cloudflare Inc [NYSE: NET] gained 1.09% or 1.06 points to close at $98.54 with a heavy trading volume of 5099966 shares.

The daily chart for NET points out that the company has recorded 55.84% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, NET reached to a volume of 5099966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cloudflare Inc [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $102.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on NET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NET in the course of the last twelve months was 278.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for NET stock

Cloudflare Inc [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for Cloudflare Inc [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.94, while it was recorded at 98.36 for the last single week of trading, and 70.57 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc [NET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cloudflare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Cloudflare Inc [NET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cloudflare Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NET.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cloudflare Inc [NET]

The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.