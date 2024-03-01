Centene Corp. [CNC] Stock trading around $78.43 per share: What’s Next?

Centene Corp. [NYSE: CNC] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $78.43. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:30 PM that CENTENE TO PRESENT AT BARCLAYS 26TH ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today it will present at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, to be held Tuesday, March 12 – Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Miami, Florida.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Centene will present on Tuesday, March 12, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). A simultaneous live audio webcast will be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1659141&tp_key=18b8362d5e&tp_special=8.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4830660 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Centene Corp. stands at 1.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.93%.

The market cap for CNC stock reached $41.95 billion, with 534.48 million shares outstanding and 529.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 4830660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centene Corp. [CNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $89.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Centene Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $79 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on September 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Centene Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $94 to $73, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corp. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.78.

How has CNC stock performed recently?

Centene Corp. [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Centene Corp. [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.44, while it was recorded at 79.54 for the last single week of trading, and 70.37 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corp. [CNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Centene Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings analysis for Centene Corp. [CNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centene Corp. posted 2.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corp. go to 11.71%.

Insider trade positions for Centene Corp. [CNC]

The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.