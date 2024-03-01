Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc [CPRX] Revenue clocked in at $348.39 million, down -4.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: CPRX] price surged by 10.10 percent to reach at $1.47. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 6:03 PM that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Achieved Record 2023 Total Revenues of $398.2 Million, an 85.9% Increase Compared to 2022.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Achieved Record Fourth Quarter 2023 Total Revenues of $110.6 Million, an 82.0% Increase Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022.

The one-year CPRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.63. The average equity rating for CPRX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc [CPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRX shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $10 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

CPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc [CPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.32. With this latest performance, CPRX shares gained by 8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.65 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.76, while it was recorded at 14.63 for the last single week of trading, and 13.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.17 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

CPRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRX.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc [CPRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.