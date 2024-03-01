Bernstein slashes price target on Cronos Group Inc [CRON] – find out why.

Cronos Group Inc [NASDAQ: CRON] price plunged by -7.96 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Cronos Group Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results¹.

Ended 2023 with approximately $862 million in cash and short-term investments.

The one-year CRON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.8. The average equity rating for CRON stock is currently 2.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cronos Group Inc [CRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRON shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRON stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

CRON Stock Performance Analysis:

Cronos Group Inc [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Cronos Group Inc [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.09, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cronos Group Inc Fundamentals:

Cronos Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.86 and a Current Ratio set at 30.03.

CRON Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cronos Group Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -320.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cronos Group Inc go to 45.80%.

Cronos Group Inc [CRON] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.