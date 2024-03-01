Barclays lifts ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ING Groep N.V. ADR [NYSE: ING] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.72 at the close of the session, up 0.07%. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 2:00 AM that ING to redeem Perpetual Capital Securities.

ING announced today it will redeem US$ 1,250 million of 6.750% Perpetual Additional Tier 1 Contingent Convertible Capital Securities on the call date being 16 April 2024, in line with ING’s goal to continuously optimize its capital structure.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, ING reached a trading volume of 6711675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $16.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. ADR is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80.

How has ING stock performed recently?

ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, ING shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.10 for ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.01, while it was recorded at 13.70 for the last single week of trading, and 13.73 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ING Groep N.V. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.25.

Earnings analysis for ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. ADR go to 2.90%.

Insider trade positions for ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING]

The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ING stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ING stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.