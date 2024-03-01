Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] stock Downgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $1

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ATRA] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.78. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 9:05 AM that Atara Biotherapeutics Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application in Lupus Nephritis for ATA3219, an Allogeneic CAR T Therapy.

Second IND Clearance for ATA3219 Following Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) and First in an Autoimmune Disease Indication.

Initial Clinical Data in NHL Anticipated in H2 2024 and for Lupus Nephritis in H1 2025.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc stock has also loss -1.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATRA stock has inclined by 27.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.48% and gained 51.72% year-on date.

The market cap for ATRA stock reached $100.51 million, with 129.19 million shares outstanding and 117.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, ATRA reached a trading volume of 5436821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc stock. On July 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ATRA shares from 8 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.14.

ATRA stock trade performance evaluation

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, ATRA shares gained by 25.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6877, while it was recorded at 0.7562 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3078 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRA.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]: Institutional Ownership

