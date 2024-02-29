YETI Holdings Inc [YETI] Revenue clocked in at $1.66 billion, down -19.83% YTD: What’s Next?

YETI Holdings Inc [NYSE: YETI] closed the trading session at $41.51. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM that YETI Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Announces Two Category Expansion Acquisitions & a $300 Million Share Repurchase Program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.83 percent and weekly performance of 8.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, YETI reached to a volume of 3675223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about YETI Holdings Inc [YETI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YETI shares is $44.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YETI stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for YETI Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2023, representing the official price target for YETI Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on YETI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YETI Holdings Inc is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for YETI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for YETI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

YETI stock trade performance evaluation

YETI Holdings Inc [YETI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.01. With this latest performance, YETI shares dropped by -10.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YETI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for YETI Holdings Inc [YETI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.99, while it was recorded at 39.16 for the last single week of trading, and 43.23 for the last 200 days.

YETI Holdings Inc [YETI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

YETI Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for YETI Holdings Inc [YETI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, YETI Holdings Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI Holdings Inc go to 8.58%.

YETI Holdings Inc [YETI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of YETI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of