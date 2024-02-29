why SentinelOne Inc [S] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.62

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.22 at the close of the session, down -0.98%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 9:00 AM that NinjaOne® and SentinelOne® Launch Joint Integration to Enhance Risk Mitigation and IT Security.

New solution provides comprehensive endpoint control in one centralized view and single-click visibility, protection, and response, revolutionizing endpoint protection.

NinjaOne, LLC, a leading IT platform for endpoint management, security, and visibility, and SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, today launched a bi-directional product integration that redefines endpoint protection through the merging of IT operations and security. The cutting-edge solution provides enterprise security teams with leading levels of control and simplicity, while revolutionizing the management and security of digital environments.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.68M shares, S reached a trading volume of 5352023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SentinelOne Inc [S]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $28.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

How has S stock performed recently?

SentinelOne Inc [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.23. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.85, while it was recorded at 27.66 for the last single week of trading, and 19.28 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.05.

Earnings analysis for SentinelOne Inc [S]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SentinelOne Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 40.20%.

Insider trade positions for SentinelOne Inc [S]

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in S stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in S stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.