why Ready Capital Corp [RC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.25

Ready Capital Corp [NYSE: RC] closed the trading session at $8.49. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Ready Capital Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

– GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.12 -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.17 percent and weekly performance of -6.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, RC reached to a volume of 3987491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ready Capital Corp [RC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RC shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RC stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ready Capital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Ready Capital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $12, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on RC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ready Capital Corp is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for RC in the course of the last twelve months was 0.43.

RC stock trade performance evaluation

Ready Capital Corp [RC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, RC shares dropped by -14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.73 for Ready Capital Corp [RC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 8.91 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ready Capital Corp [RC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ready Capital Corp posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ready Capital Corp go to 14.21%.

Ready Capital Corp [RC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.