why Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.82

Cinemark Holdings Inc [NYSE: CNK] price surged by 2.26 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Delivered Total Revenue of $3.1 billion for FY 2023, an increase of 25% year-over-year.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Reported $191 million of FY 2023 Net Income and $594 million of Adjusted EBITDA with a 19.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

The one-year CNK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.54. The average equity rating for CNK stock is currently 2.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $17.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $16 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $16, while ROTH MKM kept a Neutral rating on CNK stock. On July 19, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 21 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

CNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 19.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.93 for Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.62, while it was recorded at 16.49 for the last single week of trading, and 15.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinemark Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Cinemark Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

CNK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc go to 10.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CNK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CNK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.