why Biolase Inc [BIOL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

Biolase Inc [NASDAQ: BIOL] loss -6.73% or -0.01 points to close at $0.14 with a heavy trading volume of 4040340 shares. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Biolase Launches State-of-the-Art All-Tissue Laser System To Accelerate Adoption of Lasers in Dentistry.

Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition™ is being unveiled at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting 2024.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL), the globally recognized leader in dental laser technology, has launched its state-of-the-art all-tissue laser system, Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition™, and will be debuting it at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting 2024 from February 22nd to 24th at booth 4608. The Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition™ is an extraordinary update to the industry-leading Waterlase iPlus and represents the pinnacle of innovation in dental care.

The daily chart for BIOL points out that the company has recorded -97.03% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, BIOL reached to a volume of 4040340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Biolase Inc [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Biolase Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Biolase Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biolase Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for BIOL stock

Biolase Inc [BIOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -83.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.66 for Biolase Inc [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7630, while it was recorded at 0.1475 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9775 for the last 200 days.

Biolase Inc [BIOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Biolase Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Biolase Inc [BIOL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biolase Inc posted -128/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -63.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -101.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biolase Inc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Biolase Inc [BIOL]

The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BIOL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BIOL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.