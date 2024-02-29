Wall Street Analyst Upgrade G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]. What else is Wall St. saying

G1 Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: GTHX] surged by $0.93 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.33. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 6:30 AM that G1 Therapeutics Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

– Achieved $46.3 Million in Net Revenue from Sales of COSELA® (trilaciclib) for Full Year 2023, Representing 48% Growth Over 2022; Provided 2024 Net COSELA Revenue Guidance of $60 to $70 Million -.

– Net COSELA Revenue Grew 29% in the Fourth Quarter of 2023 to $13.9 Million -.

G1 Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 54.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GTHX stock has inclined by 103.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 95.88% and gained 9.18% year-on date.

The market cap for GTHX stock reached $172.63 million, with 51.50 million shares outstanding and 42.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, GTHX reached a trading volume of 5017002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTHX shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for G1 Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $32 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for G1 Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $19, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on GTHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G1 Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

GTHX stock trade performance evaluation

G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.17. With this latest performance, GTHX shares dropped by -26.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.34 for the last 200 days.

G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

G1 Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.35 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, G1 Therapeutics Inc posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTHX.

G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]: Institutional Ownership

