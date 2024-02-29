Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Terran Orbital Corp [NYSE: LLAP] gained 4.85% or 0.05 points to close at $1.08 with a heavy trading volume of 3730108 shares. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Voyager Vitality! Terran Orbital’s CAPSTONE Nanosatellite Exceeds Expectations.

Advanced Space’s CAPSTONE Mission for NASA Surpasses 450 Days Operating at the Moon.

Today, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, announced that its 12U nanosatellite built for Advanced Space’s CAPSTONE™ (Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) mission in support of NASA, has surpassed 450 days in orbit around the moon. Launched June 28, 2022, the space vehicle based on Terran Orbital’s proven Voyager platform, continues to demonstrate exceptional stability and performance while supporting critical lunar navigation experiments.

The daily chart for LLAP points out that the company has recorded -11.48% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, LLAP reached to a volume of 3730108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $3.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Terran Orbital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1.35, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on LLAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corp is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54.

Trading performance analysis for LLAP stock

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.51. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 29.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.42 for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9459, while it was recorded at 1.0060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1034 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Terran Orbital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Terran Orbital Corp posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corp go to 28.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]

The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LLAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LLAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.