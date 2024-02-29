Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain 1.95% so far this year. What now?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] loss -3.68% or -0.06 points to close at $1.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3570844 shares. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 5:05 PM that Ur-Energy Provides 2023 Q4/YE Operations Update.

The daily chart for URG points out that the company has recorded 22.66% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, URG reached to a volume of 3570844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $2.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2016, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on URG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for URG stock

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -10.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6770, while it was recorded at 1.5960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3864 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.31 and a Current Ratio set at 5.71.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ur-Energy Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in URG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in URG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.