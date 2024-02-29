Solid Power Inc [SLDP] Is Currently -3.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Solid Power Inc [NASDAQ: SLDP] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.67. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Solid Power Full Year 2023 Results Reflect Strong Execution.

Business, operational, and financial update call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET today.

Solid Power Inc stock has also gained 5.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLDP stock has inclined by 25.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.39% and gained 15.17% year-on date.

The market cap for SLDP stock reached $297.99 million, with 179.01 million shares outstanding and 131.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, SLDP reached a trading volume of 3694941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Solid Power Inc [SLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $3.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Solid Power Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on SLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

SLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Solid Power Inc [SLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, SLDP shares dropped by -3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for Solid Power Inc [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4829, while it was recorded at 1.6280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8970 for the last 200 days.

Solid Power Inc [SLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Solid Power Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.12 and a Current Ratio set at 11.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Solid Power Inc [SLDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Solid Power Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLDP.

Solid Power Inc [SLDP]: Institutional Ownership

