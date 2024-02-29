Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR] gain 15.55% so far this year. What now?

Shift4 Payments Inc [NYSE: FOUR] jumped around 9.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $85.90 at the close of the session, up 11.81%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Shift4 will be the Official Point-of-Sale Systems Partner of the New York Yankees.

Shift4’s end-to-end commerce solution will now power concessions and retail transactions at Yankee Stadium.

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments technology, has been selected by New York Yankees to power payments for concessions and retail sales at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, FOUR reached a trading volume of 7613344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $89.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Shift4 Payments Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on FOUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOUR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.31.

How has FOUR stock performed recently?

Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.74. With this latest performance, FOUR shares gained by 11.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.84 for Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.63, while it was recorded at 76.74 for the last single week of trading, and 63.90 for the last 200 days.

Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Shift4 Payments Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

Earnings analysis for Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shift4 Payments Inc posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shift4 Payments Inc go to 49.09%.

Insider trade positions for Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR]

