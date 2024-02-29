Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] Stock trading around $15.98 per share: What’s Next?

Oscar Health Inc [NYSE: OSCR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.72%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Oscar Health Announces Strong Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023; Introduces Full Year 2024 Outlook Including Total Company Adjusted EBITDA Profitability.

For the year ended December 31, 2023:.

Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums of $6.6 billion, a 3% decrease YoY.

Over the last 12 months, OSCR stock rose by 198.13%. The one-year Oscar Health Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.77. The average equity rating for OSCR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.67 billion, with 193.87 million shares outstanding and 144.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, OSCR stock reached a trading volume of 3835157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $18.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $5.40 to $8.75. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on OSCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56.

OSCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, OSCR shares gained by 21.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.61 for Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.39, while it was recorded at 16.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oscar Health Inc Fundamentals:

Oscar Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

OSCR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oscar Health Inc posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -260.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR.

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] Institutonal Ownership Details

