Nerdy Inc [NRDY] is -27.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nerdy Inc [NYSE: NRDY] loss -18.36% on the last trading session, reaching $2.49 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Nerdy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Nerdy delivers revenue of $55.1 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 32% year-over-year, capping the year by delivering accelerating sequential revenue growth each quarter in 2023.

Nerdy beats fourth quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance, and delivers substantial Adjusted EBITDA margin improvements of approximately 2,100 bps in 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 853.15K shares, NRDY reached a trading volume of 6005789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nerdy Inc [NRDY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRDY shares is $4.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRDY stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Nerdy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Nerdy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $3, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NRDY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nerdy Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for NRDY stock

Nerdy Inc [NRDY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.82. With this latest performance, NRDY shares dropped by -24.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.90 for Nerdy Inc [NRDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.54 for the last 200 days.

Nerdy Inc [NRDY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nerdy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.67.

Nerdy Inc [NRDY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nerdy Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -425.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRDY.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nerdy Inc [NRDY]

