MGM Resorts International [MGM] Stock trading around $42.19 per share: What’s Next?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] gained 0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $42.19 price per share at the time. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM that MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL LISTED ON PRESTIGIOUS CDP A-LIST.

Environmental organization CDP recognizes MGM Resorts for environmental leadership .

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on the organization’s annual A List.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 4142438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $55.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2023, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $48, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MGM stock. On April 21, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 59 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for MGM stock

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.83, while it was recorded at 42.19 for the last single week of trading, and 42.13 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Resorts International posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 340.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MGM Resorts International [MGM]

