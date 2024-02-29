Market cap of Progyny Inc [PGNY] reaches 3.32B – now what?

Progyny Inc [NASDAQ: PGNY] price plunged by -15.05 percent to reach at -$6.14. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Progyny, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Reports Record Full Year Revenue of $1,088.6 Million, Reflecting 38% GrowthAchieves 49% Growth in Adjusted EBITDA to Record $187.1 MillionIssues Financial Guidance for 2024, Crossing the $1.3 Billion Milestone at Midpoint.

The one-year PGNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.12. The average equity rating for PGNY stock is currently 1.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Progyny Inc [PGNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGNY shares is $46.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Progyny Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Progyny Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on PGNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progyny Inc is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGNY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.16.

PGNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Progyny Inc [PGNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.02. With this latest performance, PGNY shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.29 for Progyny Inc [PGNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.33, while it was recorded at 38.34 for the last single week of trading, and 36.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Progyny Inc Fundamentals:

Progyny Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.16 and a Current Ratio set at 3.44.

PGNY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progyny Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 157.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progyny Inc go to 11.60%.

Progyny Inc [PGNY] Institutonal Ownership Details

