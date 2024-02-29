Market Analysts see Revolve Group Inc [RVLV] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Revolve Group Inc [NYSE: RVLV] gained 22.07% or 3.86 points to close at $21.35 with a heavy trading volume of 5850407 shares. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:03 PM that Revolve Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“I’m proud of our team’s accomplishments in 2023 that set us up well for 2024,” said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas. “Despite the challenging backdrop for consumer discretionary spending, we closed out the year with a solid fourth quarter that included improved sales trends, year-over-year expansion of our gross margin and early progress on selling and distribution cost efficiencies.”.

The daily chart for RVLV points out that the company has recorded 46.94% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, RVLV reached to a volume of 5850407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Revolve Group Inc [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-29-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $16 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on RVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 39.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

Trading performance analysis for RVLV stock

Revolve Group Inc [RVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.20. With this latest performance, RVLV shares gained by 38.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.65 for Revolve Group Inc [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.13, while it was recorded at 17.65 for the last single week of trading, and 15.58 for the last 200 days.

Revolve Group Inc [RVLV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Revolve Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.79.

Revolve Group Inc [RVLV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolve Group Inc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc go to -1.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Revolve Group Inc [RVLV]

The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RVLV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RVLV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.