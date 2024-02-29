Market Analysts see Microstrategy Inc. [MSTR] gaining to $990. Time to buy?

Microstrategy Inc. [NASDAQ: MSTR] gained 10.46% on the last trading session, reaching $962.95 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 4:01 PM that MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 and will host a live Video Webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

A live Video Webinar of the event can be accessed under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform and questions will only be taken from Video Webinar participants. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, MSTR reached a trading volume of 4767498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microstrategy Inc. [MSTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSTR shares is $794.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Microstrategy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price from $560 to $690. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Microstrategy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $520, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on MSTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microstrategy Inc. is set at 61.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSTR in the course of the last twelve months was 1672.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for MSTR stock

Microstrategy Inc. [MSTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.13. With this latest performance, MSTR shares gained by 87.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 272.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.54 for Microstrategy Inc. [MSTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 599.40, while it was recorded at 806.36 for the last single week of trading, and 438.09 for the last 200 days.

Microstrategy Inc. [MSTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Microstrategy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Microstrategy Inc. [MSTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microstrategy Inc. posted 30.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,489.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microstrategy Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Microstrategy Inc. [MSTR]

The top three institutional holders of MSTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MSTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MSTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.