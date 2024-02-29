Market Analysts see Mannkind Corp [MNKD] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Mannkind Corp [NASDAQ: MNKD] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 3.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.92. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM that MannKind Corporation Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results: Provides Clinical Development Update.

Conference Call to Begin Today at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6238174 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mannkind Corp stands at 5.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.50%.

The market cap for MNKD stock reached $1.06 billion, with 270.03 million shares outstanding and 259.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, MNKD reached a trading volume of 6238174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mannkind Corp [MNKD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNKD shares is $6.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNKD stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Mannkind Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Mannkind Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MNKD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mannkind Corp is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31.

How has MNKD stock performed recently?

Mannkind Corp [MNKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.89. With this latest performance, MNKD shares gained by 11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.60 for Mannkind Corp [MNKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Mannkind Corp [MNKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mannkind Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.59.

Earnings analysis for Mannkind Corp [MNKD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mannkind Corp posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mannkind Corp go to 35.60%.

Insider trade positions for Mannkind Corp [MNKD]

The top three institutional holders of MNKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MNKD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MNKD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.