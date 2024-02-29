Market Analysts see Coty Inc [COTY] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] price plunged by -2.79 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Coty Completes First Phase of Share Buyback Program.

Today, Coty (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, is pleased to announce that it has completed the repurchase of 27 million shares at an attractive price relative to current market price as part of its share buyback program, announced on June 10th, 2022.

Laurent Mercier, Coty’s Chief Financial Officer, stated, “This repurchase of shares demonstrates Coty’s commitment to gradually return value to shareholders and is a decisive step forward in reducing our outstanding share count to approximately 800 million shares while we continue our disciplined deleveraging trajectory toward approximately 2x by calendar year end 2025.”.

The one-year COTY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.05. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Coty Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.66, while Kepler analysts kept a Hold rating on COTY stock. On July 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for COTY shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 33.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for Coty Inc [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.23, while it was recorded at 13.08 for the last single week of trading, and 11.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc Fundamentals:

Coty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

COTY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 533.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc go to 18.30%.

Coty Inc [COTY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.