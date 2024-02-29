Market Analysts see 3D Systems Corp. [DDD] gaining to $8.50. Time to buy?

3D Systems Corp. [NYSE: DDD] price plunged by -23.14 percent to reach at -$1.21. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 6:15 PM that 3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results (Unaudited).

Fourth Quarter Financial Results (Unaudited)(All numbers are unaudited and are presented in thousands, except per share amounts or otherwise noted).

The one-year DDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.85. The average equity rating for DDD stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 3D Systems Corp. [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $29, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on DDD stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DDD shares from 22 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corp. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

DDD Stock Performance Analysis:

3D Systems Corp. [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.18. With this latest performance, DDD shares dropped by -22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.66 for 3D Systems Corp. [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3D Systems Corp. Fundamentals:

3D Systems Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.24 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

DDD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3D Systems Corp. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corp. go to 30.00%.

3D Systems Corp. [DDD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DDD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.