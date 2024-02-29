LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $7

LifeStance Health Group Inc [NASDAQ: LFST] gained 30.00% on the last trading session, reaching $8.71 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM that LifeStance Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

(All results compared to prior-year comparative period, unless otherwise noted)2023 Highlights and 2024 Outlook.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, LFST reached a trading volume of 11524000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFST shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for LifeStance Health Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2023, representing the official price target for LifeStance Health Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on LFST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeStance Health Group Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for LFST stock

LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.03. With this latest performance, LFST shares gained by 32.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.99 for LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.91, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 7.40 for the last 200 days.

LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

LifeStance Health Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LifeStance Health Group Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LFST.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]

