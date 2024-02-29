Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH] is -9.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc [NYSE: LTH] surged by $1.29 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $13.71. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Life Time Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Total revenue increased 18.2% to $558.8 million for the fourth quarter and 21.6% to $2,216.6 million for the year.

Net income increased to $23.7 million for the fourth quarter and $76.1 million for the year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc stock has also gained 9.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LTH stock has declined by -11.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.30% and lost -9.08% year-on date.

The market cap for LTH stock reached $2.69 billion, with 194.27 million shares outstanding and 57.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 659.41K shares, LTH reached a trading volume of 4241154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTH shares is $21.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Life Time Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Life Time Group Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $13, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on LTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Life Time Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

LTH stock trade performance evaluation

Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.94. With this latest performance, LTH shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.88, while it was recorded at 12.56 for the last single week of trading, and 16.16 for the last 200 days.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Life Time Group Holdings Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTH.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.