Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] moved up 0.36: Why It’s Important

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] closed the trading session at $19.63. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:50 AM that Kimco Realty® Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

– Leasing Demand Accelerates; Largest Sequential Quarterly Occupancy Gain in Over 15 Years –– Small Shop Occupancy Reaches Record High –– Company Provides Initial 2024 Outlook –.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), North America’s largest publicly listed owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, Kimco’s Net income/(loss) available to the company’s common shareholders per diluted share was $0.22 and ($0.09), respectively. For full year 2023 and 2022, Net income available to the company’s common shareholders per diluted share was $1.02 and $0.16, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.88 percent and weekly performance of -0.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 4280367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $20, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.36.

KIM stock trade performance evaluation

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.52, while it was recorded at 19.56 for the last single week of trading, and 19.30 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 130.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.