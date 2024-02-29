KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Absci Corp [ABSI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Absci Corp [NASDAQ: ABSI] slipped around -0.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.69 at the close of the session, down -4.67%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 10:20 PM that Absci Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Absci intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the development of its internal asset programs, continued investment in its Integrated Drug Creation™ platform, including related AI and wet-lab technologies, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, ABSI reached a trading volume of 7782656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Absci Corp [ABSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABSI shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Absci Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Absci Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Absci Corp is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has ABSI stock performed recently?

Absci Corp [ABSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, ABSI shares gained by 17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 187.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for Absci Corp [ABSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 4.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

Absci Corp [ABSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Absci Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.82 and a Current Ratio set at 4.82.

Earnings analysis for Absci Corp [ABSI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Absci Corp posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Absci Corp go to 23.30%.

Insider trade positions for Absci Corp [ABSI]

