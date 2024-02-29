HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC] moved up 0.34: Why It’s Important

HSBC Holdings plc ADR [NYSE: HSBC] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.49. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 9:00 AM that HSBC Wins Market Leader and Best Service Awards in Euromoney’s Trade Finance Survey.

HSBC today announced that it received top awards in Euromoney’s 2024 Trade Finance Survey. The bank received 28 Market Leader awards and Best Service awards across 24 markets and regions, including the Americas.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

HSBC received Market Leader in Euromoney’s 2024 Trade Finance Survey in the following regions: Global, North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East. HSBC also ranked first for Best Service across Global, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4268450 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HSBC Holdings plc ADR stands at 0.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.02%.

The market cap for HSBC stock reached $146.81 billion, with 3.85 billion shares outstanding and 3.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, HSBC reached a trading volume of 4268450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2023, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc ADR is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88.

How has HSBC stock performed recently?

HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, HSBC shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.36, while it was recorded at 38.17 for the last single week of trading, and 38.97 for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HSBC Holdings plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings analysis for HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSBC Holdings plc ADR go to 21.90%.

Insider trade positions for HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]

The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HSBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HSBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.