For Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Palatin Technologies Inc. [AMEX: PTN] plunged by -$1.52 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.45. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Palatin Announces Results of PL9643 MELODY-1 Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Patients with Dry Eye Disease (DED).

On an Intent-to-Treat Analysis, Co-Primary Symptom Endpoint Met, Statistical Significance (P<0.025). Palatin Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -17.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PTN stock has inclined by 27.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.29% and lost -38.44% year-on date. The market cap for PTN stock reached $39.54 million, with 16.14 million shares outstanding and 15.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 445.01K shares, PTN reached a trading volume of 3921736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTN shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.