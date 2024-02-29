For Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR], Analyst sees a rise to $49. What next?

Darling Ingredients Inc [NYSE: DAR] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -4.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.69. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:42 PM that Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights.

Net income of $647.7 million, or $3.99 per GAAP diluted share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3596956 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Darling Ingredients Inc stands at 3.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.05%.

The market cap for DAR stock reached $6.49 billion, with 159.97 million shares outstanding and 157.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, DAR reached a trading volume of 3596956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $67.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Darling Ingredients Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on DAR stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DAR shares from 90 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has DAR stock performed recently?

Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, DAR shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.00, while it was recorded at 42.18 for the last single week of trading, and 53.45 for the last 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Darling Ingredients Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

Earnings analysis for Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Darling Ingredients Inc posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darling Ingredients Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]

The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.