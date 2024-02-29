Euronav NV [EURN] is 0.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Euronav NV [NYSE: EURN] price surged by 0.17 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 11:29 AM that Leading LNG, LPG, Crude & Product Tanker Shipping Companies Participating at Capital Link’s 18th Annual International Shipping Forum.

Monday March 11, 2024 in New York City.

The one-year EURN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.16. The average equity rating for EURN stock is currently 2.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Euronav NV [EURN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EURN shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EURN stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Euronav NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $21 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Euronav NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18.43, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on EURN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euronav NV is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EURN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EURN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.88.

EURN Stock Performance Analysis:

Euronav NV [EURN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, EURN shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EURN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Euronav NV [EURN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.67, while it was recorded at 17.74 for the last single week of trading, and 17.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Euronav NV Fundamentals:

Euronav NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.94.

EURN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Euronav NV posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EURN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronav NV go to -13.00%.

Euronav NV [EURN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EURN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EURN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EURN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.