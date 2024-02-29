Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT] moved up 24.94: Why It’s Important

Editas Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: EDIT] jumped around 2.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.07 at the close of the session, up 24.94%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Editas Medicine Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Business Updates.

Company aligned with FDA that RUBY is a single Phase 1/2/3 trial.

On track to present additional clinical data from the RUBY trial and the EdiTHAL trial of reni-cel in mid-2024 and additional updates by year-end 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, EDIT reached a trading volume of 7168044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $15.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc stock. On September 29, 2023, analysts increased their price target for EDIT shares from 9 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

How has EDIT stock performed recently?

Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.20. With this latest performance, EDIT shares gained by 45.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.61 for Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.70, while it was recorded at 8.75 for the last single week of trading, and 8.69 for the last 200 days.

Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Editas Medicine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.12 and a Current Ratio set at 6.12.

Earnings analysis for Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Editas Medicine Inc posted -0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Editas Medicine Inc go to 1.70%.

Insider trade positions for Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]

