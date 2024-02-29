Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] is -10.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [NYSE: DNB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.57%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Dun & Bradstreet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. A reconciliation of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $630.4 million, an increase of 6.0% and 5.1% on a constant currency basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, DNB stock dropped by -13.27%. The one-year Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.86. The average equity rating for DNB stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.59 billion, with 438.85 million shares outstanding and 258.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, DNB stock reached a trading volume of 3568486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $17, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

DNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 10.58 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

DNB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc go to 2.65%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.