DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] Revenue clocked in at $533.95 million, up 6.69% YTD: What’s Next?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [NYSE: DV] loss -5.56% on the last trading session, reaching $39.24 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that DoubleVerify Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Increased Fourth Quarter 2023 Revenue by 29% Year-over-Year to $172.2 Million.

Grew Fourth Quarter 2023 Social Measurement Revenue by 62% Year-over Year.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, DV reached a trading volume of 4468265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DV shares is $43.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DV stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on DV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for DV in the course of the last twelve months was 83.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.28.

Trading performance analysis for DV stock

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, DV shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.07, while it was recorded at 41.59 for the last single week of trading, and 34.40 for the last 200 days.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.28 and a Current Ratio set at 6.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc go to 19.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]

The top three institutional holders of DV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.