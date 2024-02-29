Citigroup lifts Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [NYSE: VIPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.22%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Vipshop Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on February 28, 2024.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, VIPS stock rose by 34.69%. The one-year Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.03. The average equity rating for VIPS stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.06 billion, with 508.11 million shares outstanding and 463.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, VIPS stock reached a trading volume of 15133242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $20.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on VIPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93.

VIPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.22. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 22.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.56 for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.61, while it was recorded at 17.56 for the last single week of trading, and 16.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

VIPS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR go to 1.62%.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VIPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VIPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.