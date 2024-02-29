Citigroup lifts ADT Inc [ADT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ADT Inc [NYSE: ADT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.31%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 6:55 AM that ADT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Streamlined focus on innovation and growth in core consumer markets.

Fortified balance sheet with $2.1 billion of debt reduction in 2023.

Over the last 12 months, ADT stock dropped by -8.52%. The one-year ADT Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.61. The average equity rating for ADT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.63 billion, with 862.10 million shares outstanding and 316.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, ADT stock reached a trading volume of 13395788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ADT Inc [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ADT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for ADT Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ADT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

ADT Stock Performance Analysis:

ADT Inc [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.31. With this latest performance, ADT shares gained by 9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.14 for ADT Inc [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.60, while it was recorded at 6.74 for the last single week of trading, and 6.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADT Inc Fundamentals:

ADT Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

ADT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADT Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc go to 3.90%.

ADT Inc [ADT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ADT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ADT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.