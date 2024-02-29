BTIG Research slashes price target on Warby Parker Inc [WRBY] – find out why.

Warby Parker Inc [NYSE: WRBY] closed the trading session at $12.79. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 6:49 AM that Warby Parker Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

2023 net revenue increased 12.0% to $669.8 million.

Average revenue per customer increased 9.3% year over year to $287.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.29 percent and weekly performance of -8.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, WRBY reached to a volume of 4324242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Warby Parker Inc [WRBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRBY shares is $16.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Warby Parker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Warby Parker Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WRBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warby Parker Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRBY in the course of the last twelve months was 89.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

WRBY stock trade performance evaluation

Warby Parker Inc [WRBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.64. With this latest performance, WRBY shares dropped by -2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.09 for Warby Parker Inc [WRBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.64, while it was recorded at 14.04 for the last single week of trading, and 12.75 for the last 200 days.

Warby Parker Inc [WRBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Warby Parker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Warby Parker Inc [WRBY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Warby Parker Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRBY.

Warby Parker Inc [WRBY]: Institutional Ownership

