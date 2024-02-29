Avalon GloboCare Corp [ALBT] is -13.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avalon GloboCare Corp [NASDAQ: ALBT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.54%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Avalon GloboCare Engages ChtrBx, a Marketing and Branding Company, to Launch KetoAir in the US.

In April 2023, Avalon announced that it has partnered with Qi Diagnostics to exclusively distribute the KetoAir™ in North America, South America, the UK and the EU. KetoAir™ functions as a companion diagnostic and monitoring device, combined with an artificial intelligence (AI) nutritionist consultation for ketogenic dietary management (United States FDA registration number: 3026284320).

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Over the last 12 months, ALBT stock dropped by -82.94%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.57 million, with 9.96 million shares outstanding and 4.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 55.67K shares, ALBT stock reached a trading volume of 4394676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avalon GloboCare Corp [ALBT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avalon GloboCare Corp is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72.

ALBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Avalon GloboCare Corp [ALBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, ALBT shares gained by 3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Avalon GloboCare Corp [ALBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4299, while it was recorded at 0.3892 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9497 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avalon GloboCare Corp Fundamentals:

Avalon GloboCare Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.11 and a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Avalon GloboCare Corp [ALBT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.