Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] moved up 9.10: Why It’s Important

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARWR] closed the trading session at $34.00. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM that ARWR: Pipeline Reprioritization to Reduce Cash Burn by up to $100 Million This Fiscal Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.11 percent and weekly performance of 16.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, ARWR reached to a volume of 5050732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARWR shares is $55.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

ARWR stock trade performance evaluation

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.52. With this latest performance, ARWR shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.28, while it was recorded at 31.49 for the last single week of trading, and 30.69 for the last 200 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.73 and a Current Ratio set at 3.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 170.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 7.33%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]: Institutional Ownership

