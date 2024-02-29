Aegon Ltd. [AEG] is 2.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aegon Ltd. [NYSE: AEG] gained 1.38% on the last trading session, reaching $5.89 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 2:29 PM that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Aegon Ltd.’s U.S. Subsidiaries.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of the U.S. life/health (L/H) subsidiaries of Aegon Ltd. (Bermuda) [NYSE: AEG]. Aegon Ltd.’s U.S. L/H companies are Transamerica Life Insurance Company (Cedar Rapids, IA) and Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company (Harrison, NY) and referred to collectively as Aegon USA Group (Aegon USA). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Aegon USA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, AEG reached a trading volume of 4588513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aegon Ltd. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $6.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Aegon Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Aegon Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.87.

Trading performance analysis for AEG stock

Aegon Ltd. [AEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Aegon Ltd. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.80, while it was recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

Aegon Ltd. [AEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aegon Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

Aegon Ltd. [AEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aegon Ltd. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aegon Ltd. [AEG]

The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.