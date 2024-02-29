ACM Research Inc [ACMR] gain 57.01% so far this year. What now?

ACM Research Inc [NASDAQ: ACMR] surged by $8.89 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $30.68. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM that ACM Research Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

“2023 was another pivotal year in ACM’s mission to become a major supplier to the global semiconductor industry,” said ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Wang. “We grew revenue by 43%, well above the market growth of wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending in mainland China. We delivered improved operating margins, and made great progress with new products, new customers and plans to expand our global production capacity.”.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

ACM Research Inc stock has also gained 60.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACMR stock has inclined by 73.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 100.52% and gained 57.01% year-on date.

The market cap for ACMR stock reached $1.86 billion, with 54.66 million shares outstanding and 45.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, ACMR reached a trading volume of 11876347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ACM Research Inc [ACMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACMR shares is $26.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ACM Research Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for ACM Research Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8, while Jefferies kept a Underperform rating on ACMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACM Research Inc is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03.

ACMR stock trade performance evaluation

ACM Research Inc [ACMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.38. With this latest performance, ACMR shares gained by 63.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.10 for ACM Research Inc [ACMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.26, while it was recorded at 23.03 for the last single week of trading, and 15.90 for the last 200 days.

ACM Research Inc [ACMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ACM Research Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ACM Research Inc [ACMR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACM Research Inc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACM Research Inc go to 42.74%.

ACM Research Inc [ACMR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ACMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.