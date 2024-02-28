why KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.44

KE Holdings Inc ADR [NYSE: BEKE] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.11. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 5:50 AM that Beike Commits to Achieving Carbon Neutrality in its Own Operations by 2030.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, releases the “2023 Beike Carbon Neutrality Target and Action Roadmap Report” (“the Report”), reaffirming its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030.

Alongside Beike’s commitment in the Report to achieving carbon neutrality in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2)[1] by 2030, the Company also targets value chain carbon emissions (Scope 3)[2] intensity reductions of 60% at its headquarters and the real estate brokerage business and 30% in its home renovation and furnishing and home rental businesses, using 2022 as the base year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4578898 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KE Holdings Inc ADR stands at 2.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $16.96 billion, with 1.20 billion shares outstanding and 1.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 4578898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $24.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc ADR stock. On January 12, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BEKE shares from 17 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc ADR is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.88.

How has BEKE stock performed recently?

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.50, while it was recorded at 14.09 for the last single week of trading, and 15.40 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

KE Holdings Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Earnings analysis for KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KE Holdings Inc ADR posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 137.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc ADR go to 57.00%.

Insider trade positions for KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]

The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BEKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BEKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.