why FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.65

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE: FSK] closed the trading session at $18.82. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:15 PM that FS KKR Capital Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Declares First Quarter 2024 Distribution of $0.70 per share, Which When Combined with the Company’s Previously Declared $0.05 per share Special Distribution, Results in a Total First Quarter Distribution of $0.75 per share.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), or the Company, today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, and that its board of directors has declared a first quarter 2024 distribution of $0.70 per share, which when combined with the Company’s previously declared $0.05 per share special distribution, results in a total first quarter distribution of $0.75 per share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.52 percent and weekly performance of -6.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, FSK reached to a volume of 7167695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSK shares is $21.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for FS KKR Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-28-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2023, representing the official price target for FS KKR Capital Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on FSK stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FSK shares from 19.50 to 21.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FS KKR Capital Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76.

FSK stock trade performance evaluation

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, FSK shares dropped by -8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.91 for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.25, while it was recorded at 19.86 for the last single week of trading, and 19.81 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FS KKR Capital Corp. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FS KKR Capital Corp. go to -0.90%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FSK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FSK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.