why CytomX Therapeutics Inc [CTMX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.61

CytomX Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CTMX] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 36.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.25. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM that CytomX Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences.

TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Formal Presentation: 2:50 p.m. ET Location: Boston, MA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9610664 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CytomX Therapeutics Inc stands at 14.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.18%.

The market cap for CTMX stock reached $150.73 million, with 66.23 million shares outstanding and 65.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 320.99K shares, CTMX reached a trading volume of 9610664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CytomX Therapeutics Inc [CTMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTMX shares is $2.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTMX stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $6 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $1.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CTMX stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CTMX shares from 16 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytomX Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59.

How has CTMX stock performed recently?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc [CTMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.06. With this latest performance, CTMX shares gained by 41.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.75 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5500, while it was recorded at 1.6700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5100 for the last 200 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc [CTMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings analysis for CytomX Therapeutics Inc [CTMX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -79.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for CytomX Therapeutics Inc [CTMX]

