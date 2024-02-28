Veru Inc [VERU] moved up 17.45: Why It’s Important

Veru Inc [NASDAQ: VERU] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.65. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 7:15 PM that Veru Announces Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

The Notice states that the Company has 60 calendar days to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 10-Q or until August 19, 2024, to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Veru Inc stock has also gained 28.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VERU stock has declined by -36.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.26% and lost -10.25% year-on date.

The market cap for VERU stock reached $94.59 million, with 146.38 million shares outstanding and 125.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 4146195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veru Inc [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $17, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock. On January 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VERU shares from 4.50 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

VERU stock trade performance evaluation

Veru Inc [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.19. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 50.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for Veru Inc [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5359, while it was recorded at 0.5679 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9178 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc [VERU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Veru Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Veru Inc [VERU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

Veru Inc [VERU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VERU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VERU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.